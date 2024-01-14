McDonald, Thomas

MCDONALD, Dr. Thomas Frederick "T"



Be Happy! Words to live by and immortalized by the late Thomas Frederick McDonald, who passed away at his home in Newnan, Georgia on December 30, 2023, surrounded by family. He was 93.



Born in Atlanta on December 17, 1930, Tommy spent his youth in Hapeville, Georgia raised by his parents, the late William and Maude McDonald. While they instilled a strong work ethic and financial practicality, his long commitment to higher education came from another source. Tom credited his decision to attend college to his high school teacher, Melvina Wells.



Most old friends from Hapeville High remember Tom as an athlete, passionate about football and basketball. His family attended the Hapeville Presbyterian Church, where he met his future wife, Barbara. Although their history goes back to grade school, they started dating while attending the University of Georgia. Their courtship mostly revolved around free activities, such as little league baseball games and long walks. On these outings, they had time to learn about each other and invest in a friendship that would prove to be a solid foundation for their 69 years of marriage.



Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1956 and married Barbara in 1954. The military sent them on newlywed adventures, initially to New Mexico, followed by a year in Japan. They returned to their home state in 1957, and Tom began his career as a professor at Georgia State University. They had their first three children, all boys, before embarking on another journey. This time, they packed up and moved to Lansing, Michigan, where Tom earned his PhD from Michigan State.



Returning to Georgia, they settled in Jonesboro and welcomed two daughters into the family. Tom worked as an educational administrator and held numerous leadership positions in the University System of Georgia. From 1980 to 1992, he served as the Vice Chancellor for Student Services.



In retirement, Tom remained so busy that he sometimes wondered aloud how he had found the time to work. He was a true do-it-yourselfer, often with results only an amateur could obtain. For big jobs, he wouldn't hesitate to call on his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends; those times birthed some of the family's most cherished memories. He was physically active with tennis dates and golf outings. He sought out the cheapest courses, and although he delighted in a low score, he was equally thrilled to find lost balls and judged his day on the quantity of his haul.



He loved people, but he passionately loved children and delighted in making them smile.



Intellectually curious, he believed education had a transformative effect, and he encouraged everyone to broaden themselves through learning. He pushed people to find the upper limit of their own potential.



Tom shared his smile, wit, and wisdom. If teasing is a way to show love, he loved everyone. He had an ability to make people feel seen and heard, and was always ready to lend a hand. In the days after his passing, one friend said, "He's the greatest man I've ever known." Another said, "He had idol-status in our family." His sister called him her hero.



T, as he was affectionately named by his grandchildren, is survived by his wife, Barbara, his five children and their families: son, Richard "Mac" and daughter-in-law, Barbara, their three children, Alex (Bridgette), Brian (Brittany), Casey Beall (Sam), and their seven grandchildren; son, Andy and daughter-in-law, Lisa, their two children, Mark (Courtney) and Christie Camposecco (Robert), and their four grandchildren; son, Gary "Stork" and daughter-in-law, Susan, their two children, Jackson and Kaylee; daughter, Anya Reid and son-in-law, Patrick and their son, Daniel; daughter, Cameron Szok and son-in-law, Peter and their daughter, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother, Billy McDonald (Betty) of Pikeville, TN; and his sister, Anne Youmans of Big Canoe, GA.



As a final nod to education, Thomas F. McDonald donated his body to Emory School of Medicine for research and teaching purposes. His family will celebrate his life on Saturday, March 23, 4 PM, at the Newnan Historical Train Depot (60 E Broad Street, Newnan, GA). All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends consider donations to Coweta Samaritan Clinic (PO Box 963, Newnan, GA 30264) or Bridging the Gap Community Outreach (PO Box 223, Newnan, GA 30264).



