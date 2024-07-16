MCDONALD, Clifford



Eugene "Gene"



Clifford Eugene "Gene" McDonald, born November 2, 1927, died after a brief illness on July 1, 2024, at the Northeast GA Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. His parents were Clifford Angus McDonald and Ruby Hayes McDonald. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Elizabeth Hardy McDonald; his brother, George William "Bill" McDonald; and his sister, Florene McDonald. He is survived by his brother, Paul Leon McDonald; his two sons, Gregory Eugene McDonald and Jeffrey William McDonald; and his three grandchildren, Pace McDonald, Baili McDonald McCaughey, and Katherine "Katy" McDonald.



After graduating from high school, McDonald served in the Army with the rank of Private First Class. He was stationed in Germany with the "Big Red One", as part of the post-WWII occupation. After his honorable discharge, he began his career in the automotive industry at an independent car dealership.



In 1955, McDonald co-founded Black Book, with a vision to create a practical tool for car buyers; his innovative work ensured that the book of wholesale auto auction values would fit concisely into a shirt pocket.



Gene played a pivotal role in introducing Cox Communications to the wholesale auction world, which led to their first auction purchase in Manheim, PA, in 1968, and ultimately grew their footprint to what is now known today as Manheim Auctions, the world's largest automobile remarketing company. Gene was also instrumental in the eventual sale of Black Book from Cox to its current owner, Hearst, in 1980.



"Gene was an exceptional leader whose groundbreaking work in co-founding national auto research which became Black Book transformed the automotive industry," said Hearst President and CEO, Steven R. Swartz. "His pioneering work with Black Book set new standards in the industry and were foundational to our (Hearst) growing transportation business. We will forever be grateful for his vision." Hearst Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Grank A. Bennack Jr. said, "Gene's relentless dedication and innovative spirit and vision not only propelled his chosen industry forward, but also left an indelible mark that will forever inspire future generations. He was more than a leader; he was a friend whose legacy of excellence and integrity will be deeply missed." "Gene's vision and leadership have been a cornerstone to the industry. His contributions and dedication will remain an inspiration for years to come," said Tom Cross, senior vice president, Hearst Transportation.



"Gene's impact on Black Book and the auto industry as a whole is immeasurable. We are grateful for his pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment," said Jared Kalfus, President of Black Book.



Gene was inducted into the NAAA Hall of Fame in 1985 and was bestowed the NIADA Ring of Honor in 1994. Additionally, Gene received a 30-year service award from Hearst and was named an honorary lifetime member of the Texas Independent Automotive Dealers Association. McDonald retired from full-time work at Black Book in 1994, but continued to work with the company until 2006.



McDonald was also instrumental in the foundation of Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, GA, and was inducted into the Lakeview Academy Hall of Fame in 1996.



McDonald was a lifelong Baptist with a strong faith. In Gainesville, he attended Lakewood Baptist Church, where he also sang in the choir as a baritone. After moving, upon retirement, to Clarksville, GA in 1994, he attended Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he also joined the choir as well as a gospel quartet known as "The Singing Saints".



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday July 18, 2024, with a visitation from 5-6 PM, and a short service from 6-7 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memorial Park Drive.



Donations may be made in his name to Good News at Noon, 884 Dorsey Street, Gainesville, GA 30501.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504, is in charge of the arrangements.



Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



