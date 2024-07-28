MCBRIDE, Ralph Curtis



Ralph Curtis McBride passed away on July 23, 2024, in Marietta, GA, at the venerable age of 87. He was born May 13, 1937, in Greensburg, PA. Son of Ralph E. and Angela C. McBride.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joanne McBride Hedger; brother, Donald W. McBride; daughter, Tracy McBride; and granddaughter, Sierra Reeves. Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years, Joyce Aileen Mauk McBride; are his sister, Sandra L. McBride; his daughter, Julee R. Reeves of Acworth, GA; his daughter, Deborah McBride Ellis and son-in-law, John J. Allgaier of Ellijay, GA; and son, Daniel N. McBride and daughter-in-law, Jill K. McBride of Arlington, TN. Ralph is survived by his grandchildren, Jaron Reeves, Christopher T. Ellis, Kristina A. Ellis, Tyler B. McBride, Noah Reeves, and Ryan D. McBride; along with many nieces and nephews.



Ralph C McBride was an Attorney and a CPA. He held an MBA from the University of Chicago. He earned his Juris Doctor in Law at the Atlanta Law School. Ralph served in the Air National Guard and as the Chief of Staff for Civil Air Patrol in Marietta, GA. He served on the State Board of Accountancy for nine years and served as President of the National Association of Public Accountants. Additionally, Ralph holds Accreditation Council for Accountancy and Taxation credentials including ABA, ATA, ATP, and ECS. He was the owner of two businesses, Ralph C. McBride, Attorney at Law and Charter Business Services.



Ralph loved to fly and owned several different small airplanes during his flying years. He flew search and rescue planes for the Civil Air Patrol. Ralph held an instructor license in addition to his private flying license. Ralph also enjoyed boating many weekends on Lake Lanier in his Carver cabin cruiser with his family and friends.



As an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons, he loved to make predictions about how each game would end in the trailing minutes of the 4th quarter. His love of technology brought him to purchase the latest gadgets upon their release as an early adopter. Funeral arrangements and celebration of life are TBD. Please text or call 706-663-3832 for forthcoming details.



