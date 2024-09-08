Mazur, Kay

MAZUR (Smith), Kay Emily



August 7, 1934 – September 2, 2024



Kay Mazur of Decatur, GA, passed peacefully on September 2, 2024, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.



Preceded in death by husband of 41 years, W.P. "Bartek" Mazur; parents, Emil Henry Smith, Ruby LaRita Smith; sister, Donna "Rusty" Dunn (Doug). She is survived by sister, Lynda Hackett; daughters, Edina Alavi (Mahmoud), Kristyna Mazur-Defalque (Jeff), Emi Brack (Carl); sons, Leszek Mazur, Adam Mazur, Peter Mazur; ten grandchildren, three nieces, three nephews, and six great-grandchildren.



Services are at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 21, at 2 PM,1210 Wooten Lake Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name Kay E. Mazur:



Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org



American Kidney Fund https://kidneyfund.org



Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://pancan.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com