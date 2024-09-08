Obituaries

Mazur, Kay

1 hour ago

MAZUR (Smith), Kay Emily

August 7, 1934 – September 2, 2024

Kay Mazur of Decatur, GA, passed peacefully on September 2, 2024, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Preceded in death by husband of 41 years, W.P. "Bartek" Mazur; parents, Emil Henry Smith, Ruby LaRita Smith; sister, Donna "Rusty" Dunn (Doug). She is survived by sister, Lynda Hackett; daughters, Edina Alavi (Mahmoud), Kristyna Mazur-Defalque (Jeff), Emi Brack (Carl); sons, Leszek Mazur, Adam Mazur, Peter Mazur; ten grandchildren, three nieces, three nephews, and six great-grandchildren.

Services are at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 21, at 2 PM,1210 Wooten Lake Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name Kay E. Mazur:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org

American Kidney Fund https://kidneyfund.org

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://pancan.org

