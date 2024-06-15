Massey, Abit

Abit Massey, president emeritus of the Georgia Poultry Federation and legendary poultry industry lobbyist, died Saturday at the age of 96.



For 48 years, Massey served as the president of the Georgia Poultry Federation (GPF) after joining the organization in 1960. He retired in 2009 but remained active as president emeritus.



"Abit Massey was a true force and a well-known personality throughout the entire state whose name is synonymous with Georgia's thriving poultry industry," Gov. Brian Kemp wrote in a statement, adding that "We will miss his welcome presence in the halls of the Capitol and most of all his friendship."



