Obituaries

Massey, Abit

20 hours ago

Abit Massey, president emeritus of the Georgia Poultry Federation and legendary poultry industry lobbyist, died Saturday at the age of 96.

For 48 years, Massey served as the president of the Georgia Poultry Federation (GPF) after joining the organization in 1960. He retired in 2009 but remained active as president emeritus.

"Abit Massey was a true force and a well-known personality throughout the entire state whose name is synonymous with Georgia's thriving poultry industry," Gov. Brian Kemp wrote in a statement, adding that "We will miss his welcome presence in the halls of the Capitol and most of all his friendship."

Read more about Abit Massey on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest

Credit: Horizon Theatre

OBITUARY
Georgia author’s background found life in stories
Klenbort, Marcia
Tucker, Shyteeshia
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.