Maddox, John

John Roberts Maddox died on August 14, 2024, at home in the company of Bettye, his beloved wife of 68 years. John was 90.



John was a true Southern Gentleman with a sharp intellect, a quick sense of humor and an engaging smile. Raised in Atlanta, John excelled as an athlete and student at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management. While at Tech, he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team and was a member of the SAE fraternity. More importantly, John met the love of his life, Bettye Carmichael, who was a student at Washington Seminary. After college, John served in the US Navy attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade.



John enjoyed a successful real estate career in Atlanta as a broker, developer and manager of varied businesses. From 1993 to 1998, he represented the government of Sweden as CEO of Securum, Inc., a Swedish-American company formed to take over and equitize $100 million in defaulted real estate loans. He retired in 2016 as a Partner in Cummings, Horsley & Maddox, Inc., participating in brokerage, management, financing and consulting projects. John was also very active in several professional organizations, including the Atlanta Board of Realtors (President 1985), the Atlanta Board of Realtors Educational Foundation (President 1990), and the Buckhead Lions Club (President 1967).



An avid outdoorsman, John loved golf, hunting and fishing. John also developed a deep knowledge with respect to another passion, wine. John and Bettye traveled to numerous wine destinations as members of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, an organization celebrating Burgundian wine and culture. John's expertise and enthusiasm would lead to his appointment as the Grand Pilier General of the Commanderie d' Amerique from 1991 through 1992.



John was a longtime member of various organizations and clubs that highlighted his interests, dedication and support, including the Georgia Field Trial Association, the Historic Oakland Foundation, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, A.G. Rhodes Home, Peachtree Golf Club, the Piedmont Driving Club, Capital City Club, Burge Club and the Homosassa Fishing Club.



John is survived by his wife, Bettye; his children, John Jr., and Josephine "Sissy" Davis (Bryan), both of Atlanta; and his grandchildren, Caroline Davis MacKenzie (Connor), Hunter Roberts Davis, and Nathaniel Thomas Maddox. John was predeceased by his parents, Nathaniel Baxter Maddox and Mildred Roberts Maddox; and his son, Nathaniel Baxter Maddox II.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 3 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd., N.E. Atlanta, GA, with a reception to follow.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers: Ernest Hollis Jr., and the Daniel Companion Nursing team of Johnny Daniel, Michael Hill, Shaka Brooks, and Maurio Davis.



For those who wish to make a memorial contribution please consider Episcopal High School, 1200 North Quaker Lane, Alexandria, Virginia, 22302, the Historic Oakland Foundation, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30312, or the Georgia Tech Golf Program, 150 Bobby Dodd Way NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30332, (www.atfund.org/donate).





