Lundy, Lorraine

Lorraine Holle Lundy was born in Atlanta, GA, on March 3, 1945. She was the only child of LaRue Holle, now deceased. Raised by her aunt, Lucille Roberts, as her own, Lorrain grew up alongside her siblings / cousins, Dolores Amanda Crowder "Beadie," and Dave Trambus Rogers (now deceased).



Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Mr. Alan Lundy and Ms. April Denise Lundy; four grandchildren, Terrance Lundy, Brandon Creswell, Alicia Lundy, and Alan Christian Lundy; five great-grandchildren; a beloved sister, Dolores Amanda Crowder; a beloved sister-in-law, Annette Trotter; a beloved brother-in-law, Rick Trotter; two nieces; seven nephews; her cats, Sebastian and Rio; and a host of other family members and dear friends.



