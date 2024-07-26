Obituaries

Lockhart, Verdree

2 hours ago

LOCKHART, Sr., Dr. Verdree

Celebration of Life Saturday, July 27, 2024, 12 PM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 11 AM. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, PhD, Pastor. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Verdree Lockhart, Sr., to the Outreach Ministry at Zion Hill Baptist Church; address listed above. Viewing TODAY 1 - 8 PM. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Omega Service from 6-7 PM, this evening at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

