Littlefield, Matthew

May 16, 1985 – March 2, 2024. Matt Littlefield, "The Best Friend," on May 16, 1985, Matt came into the world like a lion: a leader from the start. He would need that boldness, because as he would often reflect, he was born right into a "sea of estrogen." Raised in a home with two hovering older sisters, a doting mother and grandmother, it was Matt and Dad against the tide. There is a clear throughline to Matt's life – his relationships. The bonds he forged with his smothering older sisters stand rock solid to this day. He was also, like a lion, so proud. Proud to be his parents' son. His home was the high school hangout because Matt liked being with his family. He loved his mother with unwavering allegiance, a bond that was so honest, so loving. Matt's father was his hero. Like Mickey, Matt sparkled. Like Mickey, Matt built friendships deep and wide. Mickey was a groomsman 11 times. For Matt, that number is 19. What for some is a secondary part of life was primary for Matt – friendship. He built bonds as a Ghostbusters loving, mountain-climbing little boy. He built friendships as a two-a-day receiver on Sandy Creek's standout football team. He built friendships at the University of Georgia, where he received a degree and dozens more forever friends. Matt also built bonds at the Georgia State Capitol, where he proudly served as a registered lobbyist. It was there that his knack for truly seeing and hearing people collided with his work, as he proudly went on to help lead an Ag Commissioner and two US Senate campaigns. Matt's greatest accomplishment will forever be his relationships. His soul was a deep well of humor and empathy. Matt was there on the hard days. Matt was there on the fun days. He connected with so many so deeply. He most recently built bonds with his beloved five year old niece and one year old nephew. He is known as Uncle Matt to dozens, because to Matt, friends and family were interchangeable. Matt is now in the heavenly company of his hero, who left this earth seven years ago. Matt is, at last, reunited with Mickey. And as his immeasurably proud mother, Margaret; sisters, Susan-Elizabeth and Victoria; and niece, Mickey-Reese will forever continue to dote; his beloved brother-in-law, Philip; and nephew, Parker (who also happens to have a lion's heart) will now navigate that estrogen sea. Matt also leaves his treasured Uncle Don and Aunt Judy; and cousins, Beth, Jenny and Donnie, Madi and their families, who he held so dear. As his family, we know this grief is shared by so so many. As one lifelong pal of Matt reminded us, Matt Littlefield was the best friend. Matt's Life Party, March 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM, Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia, 1200 Echo Court, Peachtree City, Georgia. Attire is red and black casual gameday gear. To honor Matt, you can donate to a mission he believed in, Camp Sunshine, a place where kids with cancer can have fun. https://www.mycampsunshine.com/donate/.





