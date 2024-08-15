LEWIS, Doreen Mattes



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our friend, Doreen Mattes Lewis. Doreen was born in Pennsylvania on January 4, 1949. She lived in Florida for most of her young life and graduated from the University of Florida with both Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. She relocated to Atlanta in the early 1980's and, because of her love for travel, she became a travel agent.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bart B. Lewis. She and Bart loved to travel and explore the world. They traveled to Europe, Africa and Asia during their life together. There was never a travel obstacle she could not overcome! While she and Bart explored the world with each other, there were also many trips with friends. She was fearless; always ready to explore new places and meet new friends (which she did – all over the world)!



Doreen was highly intelligent, had an excellent command of the English language, and knew almost every correct answer on Jeopardy. She was funny with a quick-wit. She was loving, caring and always wanted to know how you were doing at the beginning of any conversation.



She had a great love for all things equestrian – from dressage to horse racing. She was an expert photographer and loved sharing her pictures with her friends. She enjoyed good food – especially around a table with good friends.



Doreen passed away on August 12, 2024. She will be missed by all who knew her – her extended family, neighbors, knitting friends, and travel clients. She was a true friend and became "Aunt DoDo" to her friend's children and grandchildren. When she was ready to set out on a new adventure, she would say "Andiamo" – let's go! And go she did. We will miss you so much – rest well, our beloved friend.



Graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA, on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM. Funeral arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



