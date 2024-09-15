Obituaries

Leverette, Otha

2 hours ago

LEVERETTE, Otha Uriah

Otha Uriah Leverette, a 25 year old Information Technology professional, was called home to be with the Lord suddenly on August 31, 2024. A native of Dallas, TX, Uriah was born on April 29, 1999, to Otha Craig Leverette and Monica Leverette. He spent his formative years in Jacksonville, FL, before moving to Atlanta, GA, in his teenage years. Uriah was an accomplished student-athlete, graduating from Millcreek HS with a record-breaking achievement as the 3rd 1k yard rusher in school history. He went on to earn an AA degree from Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas and later obtained his BA degree from Florida International University -Miami, FL in 2024. His passion for information technology led him to secure his first job in the industry in August 2024, where he demonstrated his dedication and expertise until his untimely home going.

