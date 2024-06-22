Lee, Thomas

LEE, Jr., Thomas Joseph



Thomas Joseph Lee, Jr., born May 16, 1940, passed away June 11, 2024 at home in Marietta, GA having spent his last days with his children and grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Joseph and Nora Christine Hanley Lee; sisters, Joan Lee and Kathleen Blair; and his beloved nephew, Brian Blair. Tom is survived by his children, Jennifer (Chris), Michael (Amy) and Susan, grandchildren Nora Hanley, Reagan, and Connor along with several nieces and cousins.



Tom was born and grew up in Plainfield, NJ and graduated from Niagara University, where he received a BA of Economics degree. He settled into a career in reinsurance and retired from Royal Specialty Underwriting, INC in Sherman Oaks, CA as a Vice President of Property and Casualty. Tom loved working at RSUI and developed many long-lasting friendships during his 25-year career there.



Tom was an avid athlete and completed 40 Peachtree Road Races, 3 marathons, several half-marathons and biathlons and hundreds of 10K races. He hosted annual gatherings at the end of the Peachtree Road Race with coolers of beer, Coke and juice, where he would catch up with colleagues, friends, his children, their friends and later even his oldest granddaughter, Nora and her friends. His love of running inspired his children and so many of their friends to pick up the sport. He joined the 805 Boot Camp while still living in Westlake Village, CA and got up at 5am daily to join them well into his 70s, making friends of all ages.



Tom enjoyed reading and could always be found with a newspaper, magazine or book. He passed on his love of reading to his children and granddaughter Reagan. He enjoyed domestic and international travel and made it to almost all 50 states. A travel highlight was visiting Ireland (the motherland) as a kid and again in 1996 for a family reunion of the American and Irish relatives. He also visited temples in Japan, walked the Great Wall in China, biked a Sound of Music tour in Austria, explored the countryside in the Philippines, wandered around Paris, and also traveled in Switzerland, England and Mexico. He loved history, especially World War II and was able to visit Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima, Normandy and Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany.



Without a doubt, Tom's greatest success and joy was his family. His life centered around them and their families. He shared his love of music with his children, taking them at young ages to legendary concerts such as The Who, The Police, and Bruce Springsteen. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and also loved the Dodgers and instilled a love of baseball in Michael and Susan which carried through to his grandson Connor.



The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and support from Family Hospice, especially Clay. You made the transition peaceful for Tom and his family.



If you'd like to make a donation in Tom's memory, please consider Hilarity for Charity or Aloha to Aging, Inc.



A funeral mass will be held at 2 PM on June 24, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA, with a reception immediately following.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com