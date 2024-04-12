LANDERS, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Clifton Landers passed away on April 4, 2024. He fought a courageous battle with cancer, facing it with his characteristic optimism and grace.



Jim was born on January 18, 1964, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Woodfin "Woody" McElroy Landers and Carolyn Burton Landers. He moved with his family to Atlanta where he spent his childhood. He first attended Holy Innocents' Episcopal School and graduated from The Lovett School, where he was voted "Friendliest" in the class. Jim shared many fond memories of beach and boating life in Naples, Florida with his parents and sister Lisa. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning his B.A. in Economics and English, as well as developing a lifelong affinity for the Tar Heels and everything light blue. Jim later attended Emory University's Goizueta Business School where he earned his M.B.A. in Finance.



Early in his career, Jim worked at Robinson-Humphrey and subsequently worked for Norrell Corporation. For over twenty years, Jim served as an executive at RPC, Inc., and Marine Products Corporation, working as a financial analyst and leading investor relations. He valued his colleagues, and his professional relationships often became lifelong friendships.



Jim's strong Christian faith was an integral part of his life. He was a longtime member of his beloved St. David's Episcopal Church, where he served as Senior Warden and Parish Treasurer and as a member of the Diocesan Vergers Guild and the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. Additionally, Jim used his fluent Spanish as the translator for the Spanish Language Service.



Jim adored his children, John and Katie. He loved being a father and was a constant supporter and participant in their activities growing up. He was very proud of them and especially enjoyed their company as adults. Last summer, he was overjoyed by the arrival of his first grandchild, Nora.



He treasured his time with Ellen, his wife of thirteen years. Together, they traveled the globe including cycling through Croatia and the Loire Valley. Jim also enjoyed quiet evenings with Ellen and their chickens in the backyard of their home in Virgina Highland.



Jim channeled a love of family and history into his lifelong dream of restoring Burton Farm, a family-owned property that spans multiple generations. He delighted in hosting family and friends at this special place.



Jim was a good listener and cared deeply for others, always wanting to hear a person's story. He took great pleasure in cooking, especially on his Big Green Egg, and loved nothing more than preparing a big meal to share with others.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Woodfin "Woody" McElroy Landers and Carolyn Burton Landers. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Brown Landers; his son, John Woodfin Landers (Caitlin) and their daughter Nora; his daughter, Katharine Burton Landers and her fiancé, Samuel Williams. In addition, Jim is survived by his sister, Lisa Landers Clark (Zac) and their children, Hunter and Abby; mother-in-law, Anne Brown; sister-in-law Margaret Brown Wray (Scott) and their daughters, Anne Hayden, MacKenzie, and Molly.



A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church located at 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076, on Saturday, April 13, at 1:00 PM. Immediately after the service, the family will greet friends at a reception at the church. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. David's Episcopal Church or the charity of their choice.



