Krinsky, Barbara

KRINSKY (Litzky),



Barbara



Barbara Litzky Krinsky of Atlanta, passed away on April 19, 2024. She was 94 years old.



Barbara was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1930. Even after 76 years of living in the South, she referred to herself as a Bronx Girl. Barbara met the love of her life, Moe Krinsky (sorry Ol' Blue Eyes) on a blind date, as set up by her neighbor, who was Moe's cousin. Moe happened to be in town for only two weeks from Atlanta for surgery. It was love at first sight and two weeks later Moe proposed to Barbara. Because Moe had a business venture in Atlanta, the future Moe's and Joe's, Barbara made arrangements to live with Moe's brother Joe and his wife Ethel, for the summer, and they married in the fall of 1948. As Barbara loved to say, "I was a child bride," although the family does not think any laws were actually broken. They immediately began making a large life for themselves, with children, business, extended family, and friends. Barbara and Moe were married for 57 years when Moe passed away in 2006.



Barbara was a lover of sports - she was a bowler, tennis player, golfer, and even an aviator! At one time, she owned a plane that she and Moe often flew to Miami, to visit Barbara's brother, Jerry. She was an avid Atlanta Sports fan, but the Braves always held her heart. The night she passed, Travis D'Arnaud, her favorite Braves Player, hit three home runs, including a grandslam, the perfect send off to one of their greatest fans. She wasn't the only entrepreneur in a family of many, she kept the books for Moe's and Joe's and even tried her hand in business with her beloved cousin Judy, selling art, jewelry, and tchotchkes at Collector's Cove. They had crazy adventures on their road trips buying for the store. Barbara was a discerning investor, who soundly beat the markets well into her old age. She said, "Moe came to her in dreams with hot tips." She had a competitive spirit, playing canasta and other card games, wordle, words with friends, and was an enthusiastic mahjong player to the end. She cherished her regular games and looked forward to taking her friends' money. Lest one think otherwise, she was incredibly generous because she believed in helping others, no matter the cause. Some of the many causes she gave money and her time to were B'nai B'rith, Temple Sinai, Hadassah, the Atlanta Jewish Federation, the Jewish Home, knitting hats for cancer patients, and even transcribing books into braille for the blind.



Barbara was an incredible friend to many. She took relationships seriously and over the course of her 94 years created many strong bonds. From oversea travels, cruises, golf trips, dinners, regular games, to Friday birthday lunches, she always showed up to enjoy and celebrate her friendships. She loved to laugh and happened to be an amazing orator at festive occasions – mostly riffing off the cuff and moving all that were present.



The most important role in her life was Matriarch. She even a had a LinkedIn account letting people know. She loved fiercely and made everyone feel important in her family. Her family meant everything to her, and she imparted on her family the importance of having one another in each other's lives. The Krinsky Family has always prided themselves in being a close family, and Barbara and Moe were the guiding light, the beacon of the meaning of love and family.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Helen Litzky; her stepfather, Joe Goodman; her husband of 57 years, Moe Krinsky; and her brother, Jerry Litt; and grandson, Josh Krinsky.



Barbara is survived by her children, Lynn Krinsky, Harold Krinsky, Fred Krinsky, and Howard Krinsky; daughters-in-law, Karen White, Robin Shapiro, Rita Krinsky, and Suzanne Simkin; grandchildren, Harley Krinsky (Casey), Cami (Nick), Jamie Krinsky, Carson White (Shoko), Erin Krinsky (Kevin), Rachel Abrams, Jordan Krinsky (Emily), Jules Krinsky (Linley), Hannah Krinsky, and Samantha Krinsky; her great-grandchildren, River, Miles, Poppy, Stevie, Ryder, Willie, Penn, Peter, and Ripley; her cousin, Judy Finkel; and many nieces and nephews, and other family whom she loved.



At the end, Barbara was cared for by Josephine Cardoso, Ruth Kazemba, and Wendy Moomba, to whom the family is forever in debt to for the love and care they showed Barbara and her family.



A Memorial Service was held Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:30 PM, at Temple Sinai, with Shiva and a minyan to follow. Friends and family can also attend the Memorial Services virtually, at www.vimeo.com/showcase/tslifecycle.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite charity in her honor. As a final note, Moe would want to say, you're look'n good, and Barbara would want to remind everyone to remember to stop and smell the flowers.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com