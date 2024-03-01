KOONTZ, John Bradford



John Bradford Koontz, age 77, of Peachtree Corners, passed away on February 23, 2024 after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



John was born on January 14, 1947 in High Point, NC, to Elizabeth Royal Koontz and Clifton Albert Koontz. After graduating from High Point Central High School, John went on to graduate from Western Carolina University. At Western, he was a member of the fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and President of his Senior Class. John remained close to many high school and college friends throughout his life.



Also, while at Western, John met Beverly Jane Smith, also from High Point, NC. They fell in love and were married while in college. Following graduation, Jane and John moved to Atlanta, where John began work for Senco, a construction hardware firm.



Sons, Bradford Clifton Koontz and Jeffrey Robert Koontz, were born in Atlanta. After work brought John and his young family briefly back to High Point and then to Nashville, TN, they moved to Peachtree Corners in 1979, where they built a beautiful life filled with family and close friends.



Following years in the hardware industry, John moved into the then-unknown world of software at Xerox Computer Services in 1980. After eight years at Xerox, John went on to lead national sales organizations at Marcam, Ross Systems, Infor, Equifax and Hitachi. In 2002, he became co-owner of the tech consulting company, Cistech, and later a founding partner of mcaConnect.



John and Jane were longtime members of the Atlanta Athletic Club (AAC) in Johns Creek, where John served as President of the Board of Directors in 1996 - 1997. John would say that his proudest sales moment came in 1996, when he was part of a group of AAC members that worked to return men's major golf to the Atlanta area with the awarding of the 2001 PGA Championship. A supporter of the game of golf globally, John was also a member of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England. John, Brad and Jeff, along with family and friends, enjoyed making lifelong memories on golf trips in England and Scotland.



While successful in professional and civic endeavors, John's greatest joy was his family, which included living next door to his brother and sister-in-law and their children, and organizing large reunions at the beach with his sister and brother and their families. John's love of Jane was unwavering throughout his life, and the legacy he leaves to his children and grandchildren is everlasting. He was the loving patriarch of the Koontz family, a role model and true friend to his sons and a fun and playful grandfather to his grandchildren.



Above all, we will remember John for his deep kindness, as he looked for the best in every person he met. In our memories, he will be holding court at sunset - with a V.O. Presbyterian with a lemon twist and a cigar, making us all feel like the most important person he knew.



John was predeceased by his mother and father, his in-laws, Ruth and Jeddy Smith; and his brother-in-law, Paul Pence. John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane; his sons, Brad (Lauren) and Jeff (Selena); his grandchildren, Kate, Sam, Grace, and Mackensie; his sister, Carolyn Pence; his brother and sister-in-law, Sue and Jerry Koontz; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Martha and Jeddy Smith; as well as many deeply loved nieces and nephews from around the country.



We want to thank the caregivers at Village Park and Agape Hospice. A service will be held on March 9, 2024 at 11 AM, at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).



