Keener, Dennis

Dennis Albert Keener, age 77, of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Mr. Keener attended Bolton Elementary school and was a 1964 graduate of West Fulton High School, after which he served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant Artillery Officer in the 3rd Armored Division stationed in Gelnhausen Germany. In 1968, he was discharged from the Army and came back to Smyrna, where he met his beloved wife Phyllis Keener (nee Paul). In Smyrna, he worked for Cotton State Insurance for 35 years before his retirement in 2005. Together they were faithful members of Chattahoochee First Baptist Church in Atlanta until 1980, when they became members of Smyrna First Baptist Church. During the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Keener served as a Deacon, directed the youth, college and career Sunday schools, and drove the bus for youth trips. He was always known to have a great sense of humor and to be a master of puns.



Mr. Keener is survived by his dear wife, Phyllis Keener; his son, Kelly Keener (Jennifer Floyd Keener) of Conyers; his sister, Sharon Keener of Smyrna; and grandchildren, Bryce and McKenzie Hilland of Conyers. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janice McBurney (Leonard) of Pinckney, MI; and brother-in-law, Donald Paul of Bad Axe, MI; and several nieces and nephews.





