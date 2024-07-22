JONES, Nicholas "Nick" Charles



Nicholas "Nick" Charles Jones was born May 1, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia, and passed away on July 18, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia, where he spent most of his adult life.



Nick went to school at then Grady High School. He graduated from Emory University Dental School in 1959 and was a veteran of the United States Navy. While stationed in Quantico, Virginia, he met the love of his life, Beverly Perkins. They were married in 1960, and remained married for 63 years until Beverly's passing in 2023. They resided in Marietta, Georgia, where they raised their two daughters. Nick practiced dentistry in Marietta for over 40 years. He was a longstanding member of the Kiwanis Club, the American Cancer Society, and the Georgia Dental Association. He earned numerous awards for his outstanding service to those organizations as well as to his community. He was passionate about playing golf and won many tournaments at the Marietta Country Club and other courses. He made many lifelong friends through the sport of golf and cherished each of them.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ina (nee: Skundale) Jones; his youngest sister, Joanne Jones; and his loving wife, Beverly Perkins Jones.



Nick is survived by his daughters, MaryEllen Jones Davis (Ben), and Shelley Jones (Jennifer); as well as his grandchildren, Hank Davis, Clay Davis (Annie), and Pate Jones. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Forlidas and Anne Pappadakis. Nick's love of his family was surpassed by none. He was happiest when his family was gathered and always said there was room at the table for everyone.



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, Georgia, 30329. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, at the same location. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by H.M. Pattersons and Son—Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Greek Orthodox Cathedral.





