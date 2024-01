CHRISTIAN JACKSON, Dr. Jo Anne



Jo Anne Christian Jackson, age 76, of Cochrane, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Pinewood Manor in Hawkinsville. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM, in Cochran First Methodist Church. The family will greet friends after the service Sunday at the church.



