Ingram, William

INGRAM, Jr., William Howard



Mr. William Howard Ingram, Jr., 76, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville.



The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate.



Born on December 30, 1947, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late William Howard Ingram and the late Lucille Smith Ingram. Mr. Ingram was employed as a project manager with Art Plumbing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ingram was preceded in death by his sisters, Sherry Connor and Diane Rodgers.



Mr. Ingram is survived by his wife, Pat Grimm Ingram of Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Dax and Jessica Ingram of Braselton; daughter and partner, Jade Ingram and Justin of Jacksonville, FL; step-daughter and husband, Jennifer and Eric Fowler of Sautee-Nacoochee; mother of children, Linda Ingram of Duluth; grandchildren, Addie Ingram, Leighton Ingram, Ivan Fowler, and a number of other loving relatives.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504, is in charge of the arrangements.



Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com