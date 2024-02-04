IMMERMAN, Leon "Andy"



Leon Andrew Immerman, "Andy", 71, of Dunwoody, Georgia, died unexpectedly on December 21, 2023, of a cardiac emergency en route to celebrate the holidays with his family. He was born to A. Abraham (Abby) and Rita Immerman in New York, N.Y., on December 9, 1952. He grew up in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., where he graduated from Lafayette High School. His higher education included a B.A. from Carleton College, followed by two Master's Degrees in religion and philosophy from the University of Minnesota, a Ph.D in religion from Princeton University and a Law Degree from Yale University. Upon graduation from law school, he was a clerk for The Honorable Judge Arlin M. Adams, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Philadelphia. It was in that city, where he met his soul mate and future wife, Joan (Rulis) Immerman. They were married on March 3, 1984. After his clerkship, he joined the Philadelphia law firm of Schnader, Harrison, Segal & Lewis, where he specialized in taxation. Upon becoming a partner, he relocated with his family to Atlanta, Georgia, where the firm opened an office. Shortly after, he joined the Atlanta law firm of Alston & Bird, where he continued to practice tax law for the next 23 years. The firm provided him with many opportunities to use his keen mind to handle intricate and challenging tax cases while also being afforded the opportunity to share his knowledge and insights. He was a frequent author and speaker, was past Chair of the Committee on Taxation of the American Bar Association, Section of Business Law. He was a former member of the Executive Committee of the State Bar of Georgia, Business Law Section; Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation; and former member of the Editorial Board of "Business Law Today." While Chair of the Partnership and LLC Committee of the State Bar of Georgia, Business Law Section, he led the drafting of the most comprehensive set of amendments to the Georgia LLC Act in the history of the act. He participated in several drafting projects of the ABA Section of Business Law, published in The Business Lawyer. Andy was listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business and "Georgia Super Lawyers" magazine.



Andy will be remembered most as a wise, gentle, kind, humble, generous and loving soul. The most important thing for him was his family of which he was so exceedingly proud and to which he was passionately devoted. He was a loving and faithful husband and delighted in his sons, and the fine men they grew to become, undoubtedly due to his example. He was a voracious reader and consumed a plethora of books, newspapers and periodicals. He enjoyed listening to old time country, blues and bluegrass music and, although he would deny it, was a talented yodeler. He also spent his time studying Spanish, listening to The Teaching Company lectures on various topics, especially religion and philosophy, learning to play the guitar, and traveling with his wife Joan. They were finally able to take their twice postponed Danube River cruise this past June. In addition, Andy was a longtime supporter of causes and organizations that defend equality, justice and human rights. After his Princeton studies he worked for the Fund for Open Information and Accountability and at that time co-authored the book "Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been in the FBI Files."



Andy was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving wife, Joan; sons, David (Lisa) and Paul Immerman; sister, Johanna (Tom) Baruch; and extended family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all. Rest in peace, Andy!



A celebration of Andy's life will take place at a later date. For more information, please contact the family. Donations in Andy's memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at aclu.org or the Southern Poverty Law Center at support.splcenter.org.



