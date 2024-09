HYNES-ROBERSON, Kathy



Kathy L. Hynes-Roberson, 64, a native of Augusta, peacefully died in her Snellville home on Monday, May 26, 2024. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 21st at 11 AM, at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Lithonia, GA.



