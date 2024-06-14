HOSS (Eley), Ann Cile



Ann Cile Hoss, aged 102, passed away on June 11, 2024, in Marietta, GA, USA. She was born on January 2, 1922. Ann was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.



Ann Hoss, a graduate of Winder High School and Piedmont Nursing School, dedicated over 35 years of her life as a registered nurse. She was a woman of great compassion and skill, touching the lives of many through her work.



She is survived by her son, Warren Hoss, Jr; daughter-in-law, Jean Caruso; grandsons, Andrew Hoss and Jacob Hoss; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Warren A. Hoss; daughter, Suzanne Hoss; mother, Lucille Whitehead Eley; and father, Milton Lee Eley.



A private ceremony will be held to celebrate Ann's life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com