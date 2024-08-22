Hornsby, Mary

HORNSBY (Black), Mary Frances



Mary Frances Black Hornsby, known as "Snookie" to those who knew and loved her, age 94, of Longboat Key, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024.



Snookie was born on August 7, 1930, in Birmingham, Alabama, to her parents, William Robert Black, and Frances Ophelia Black. Her family later relocated to Atlanta. Mary Frances, her brothers, Jack Black (Phyllis), and Don Black (Deceased), and her parents began opening Atlanta's original Old Hickory House Restaurants in locations all throughout Atlanta. Snookie opened her first location on Piedmont Road in 1955, and later opened four more locations including Dunwoody, GA, and Stone Mountain, GA.



Mary Frances was an astute business woman. She had successful business partners and businesses in Commercial and Residential Real Estate. She held multiple offices in the Women's Commerce Club of Atlanta and was the Bank Director of her local bank of Gwinnett.



Snookie loved her family, snow skiing, traveling, gardening, the arts, exercise, good food, and her beloved fur babies.



She is survived by her most loving and funny husband, Clifford Hornsby; her children, Donna, David and Dan (Trish) Jackson; her stepdaughter, Wendy Womac (Robert); and stepson, Lee Hornsby (Jena); eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved mini Schnauzer, Precious.



The Family will accept visitors before the services Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, and the service will be at 10:00 AM, with Entombment at 11:15. H.M. Patterson & Sons Arlington, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Sarasota County (https://www.hssc.org/) or Faith Lutheran Church (www.faithlutheransrq.com), in her name.





