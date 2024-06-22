HORNBERGER, John Paul



John Paul Hornberger, age 87, passed away on June 17, 2024, in Roswell, Georgia. He was born on March 1, 1937, in Lima, Ohio. He served two years in the Army.



John was a devoted member of Timothy Lutheran Church, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by the service at 11 AM.



In his personal life, John was a loving husband to Karen Hornberger. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Scott) Dyrdahl, and Sally Arnold; as well as his grandchildren, Brittany (Alex) Haynes, Christopher Dyrdahl, Jeremy Haynes, Sara (Russell) Osterbur, Sadie (Tyler) LeBeouf; and many great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn; daughter, Judith; sister, Sally; twin brother, James; and his parents, Esther and James.



John Paul Hornberger will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community.



