Hoppe, Kathryn

Having lived a full and fulfilling life, Kathryn Hoppe entered the Kingdom of Heaven on December 27, 2023, following a valiant effort battling cancer. Kathy was widely known and admired by a large community of friends from throughout Georgia. Her devotion to her faith was and remains a source of inspiration for family and friends. She devoted countless hours in service to the Mt. Bethel Church as a Member and Officer of the Church Council, a Sunday School Teacher, and a Bible Study Leader. Illustrative of her energetic and caring personality, Kathy's volunteerism at the church spanned capital campaign efforts to outreach intended to comfort those in need.



Kathy's passion also extended to the arts and to community service. An avid and accomplished painter, her paintings capture the beauty of myriads of landscapes to still lifes and captivate those to whom the paintings have been gifted. Her works have been exhibited at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, and are in the collections of former U.S. Senator and Mrs. Johnny Isakson, the WellStar Hospital, and the Cobb County Board of Education. Her paintings have also been featured in Christian Living in the Mature Years magazine.



Kathy and Jan traveled extensively over the years, visiting all 50 states and many countries in Europe. These travels provided further inspiration for her artwork, and awe and joy at the wonders of God's creations.



Highlights of Kathy's career as an art teacher and community leader in the Atlanta area and Marietta are the personal and professional accomplishments of the scores students, parents and community members whom she mentored. She also elevated appreciation for the arts as Director of Cultural Affairs for Cobb County, Georgia. In recognition of the significance of her contribution to the growth of the Savannah College of Art and Design, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree by the College. For her efforts to promote the value of arts to Georgia's quality of life, Kathy was honored with the distinction of being named Lieutenant Colonel, Aide De Camp on the Governor's Staff. Earning Bachelor of Science, Master's and Education Specialist degrees from the University of Georgia helped to prepare Kathy for a life-long commitment to encouraging others to identify and seek fulfillment of their God-given talents and by way of unwavering faith to become role models for others. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Bolen; and son-in-law, Larry Bolen. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jan; her daughter, Karen; and son-in-law, Roy Bowen; her daughter, Laura; and two grandsons, Jonathan and James Bolen. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at the Mt. Bethel Church for a memorial service that will celebrate the life and legacy of Kathy Hoppe.



The Hoppe family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Mt. Bethel staff and community for their prayerful support and many kindnesses throughout Kathy's time of illness.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathryn Hoppe may be made to the Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068, or to the Long Cove Fund, 244 Long Cove Drive, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 29928.



