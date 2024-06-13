Obituaries

Holman, Robert

1 hour ago

HOLMAN, Jr., Robert

September 17, 1941 -

June 5 2024

Robert Franklin Holman, Jr. died on June 5, 2024, due to complications from cancer surgery.

Bob grew up in Atlanta, attending E. Rivers and Northside High School. In 1963 he graduated from Georgia Tech, where he belonged to the Chi Phi fraternity.

In 1963, he married Linda Lehner. They had two children, Curt and Mary Margaret.

For 44 years, Bob was a manufacturer's representative, selling electrical equipment throughout the South until his retirement.

Bob was a reserved man but with a sharp mind and quick wit. He belonged to the Atlanta Athletic Club and a constant reader, but he especially loved playing bridge. He met Linda over a bridge game and she became his favorite partner. He achieved Gold Life Master in bridge in 2019.

Bob and Linda were lifelong Atlantans, but moved to Fairhope, AL, in 2016.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Curt (Lane); daughter, Mary Margaret (Wayne); and three beloved grandchildren, Annabeth Hopper, Davis Hopper and Evelyn Holman.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 370 S. Section St., Fairhope, AL.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

