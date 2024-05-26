HOLIMAN, Glen Howell



Glen Howell Holiman, age 87, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away quietly early on Friday morning, May 10, 2024, after his valiant battle with cancer. He was the much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, loyal friend, neighbor, golfing partner, and often mentor to all who knew him. Yet, family was always his first priority. The third son of Minnalea (Hoffman) Holiman and Ernest Holiman, Glen was born on July 5, 1936, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He spent his earliest years in Brazil and Columbia, South America, then Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. He graduated from the historic Miami High School in 1954. After serving three years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he returned home to complete his education at the University of Florida, earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1961. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where he served as President. He met his future wife, Bonnie (Butler) while there, and they married in 1962, to begin their 62-year special love story, partnership and life journey together. Glen is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a son, Reed Holiman (Paula); a daughter, Leah Quartararo (Frank); his brother, Richard Holiman; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother, Ernest Van Holiman.



Glen spent 37 years with Kimberly Clark Corporation in the Consumer Products Division, in various positions in Sales and Marketing. Regional Marketing brought Glen and his family to Atlanta in 1984, where he and Bonnie ultimately retired. They had found wonderful neighbors, golfing and tennis partners and traveling friends to share sights here at our national parks, and as far away as Africa and Russia. He was always a sports enthusiast and participant, first and foremost, as a lifelong fisherman, running track in high school, pitching softball in the service and college, and jogging most of his life, including in the Peachtree Road Race for many years.



He will be missed by all who crossed his path, but remembered and admired for his positive outlook on life. His cup was always full, and his quick wit and sense of humor invariably carried the day.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, June 21, at 3:00 PM, at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, followed by a gathering at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to CURE Childhood Cancer.org or sent to CURE, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com