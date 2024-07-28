HOLCOMBE, Elizabeth



Mrs. Elizabeth Walker Holcombe, age 100, of Atlanta, passed away July 22, 2024. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a member of Peachtree Christian Church for 25 plus years.



Preceded in death by her parents, Admiral and Gerushia Hansard Walker; husband of 61 years, James Nathan Holcombe and her brother, Wilbur Walker.



Survived by her son, James Ronald Holcombe and his wife, Sally Moss Holcombe; grandsons, James Christopher Holcombe, Benjamin Adam Holcombe; great grandson, Robert James Holcombe; niece, Mary Lynn Walker Bridges and her husband, Russ Bridges.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM at The Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310, with Rev. Jim Bell officiating.



Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to Peachtree Christian Church, Heritage Fund, 1580 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, or at www.peachtree.org/give.



