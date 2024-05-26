HETTEL (Nelson), Karen Louise



Karen Louise (Nelson) Hettel passed away May 22, 2024. Karen was born in Clarion, IA, daughter of Clair and Anna Nelson. She grew up on a farm in Dows, IA, and attended Dows High. After High School, Karen attended Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, and joined North Central Airlines as a teletype operator working in Chicago, IL, before transferring to Milwaukee, WI. In Milwaukee, she met her husband to be, Lou Hettel. Karen and Lou were married in Clarion, IA, and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Lou was assigned to a destroyer in Pearl Harbor. Karen enjoyed her time as a Navy wife in Hawaii and Norfolk, VA. After Lou was discharged, they lived for a time in Philadelphia, PA, before moving to Atlanta, GA. Karen was employed by The Frog Pond and Walk Thru the Bible Ministries before working at Holy Cross parish as receptionist.



Karen was active in the Atlanta Cursillo Movement. She was also active in Holy Cross Parish as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist and worked with Lou in Adult Education and co-leading the parish RCIA.



Karen enjoyed working with her flowers and roses, and yearly vegetable plantings of tomatoes and cucumbers. Karen coaxed goodness from the soil.



Karen loved to cook, the more elaborate the recipe, the more Karen enjoyed the preparation. She was happy to see others savoring the fruits of her kitchen labors.



In their 58 wonderful years of marriage, Karen and Lou raised two children, and experienced the joy of two grandchildren. Karen was preceded to the father by her son, Brett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Lou; her daughter, Kristina and son-in-law, Bruce Kravis; and grandchildren, James and Natasha Kravis. She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Schrader.



Visitation will be at 10 AM and the funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on May 28, 2024, at Holy Cross Church, 3175 Hathaway Ct., Atlanta, GA 30341.



A private interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Holy Cross Parish.





