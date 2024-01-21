Hernandez, Raul Jose

HERNANDEZ, Dr. Raul Jose



Raul, 95, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024. He was born in Puerto Rico. He got his undergraduate degree from LSU and then went on to medical school to pursue his specialty in anesthesia. Raul did his residency at UAB and eventually moved to Atlanta and remained there with his anesthesia practice at Georgia Baptist Hospital.



He loved playing golf and was a member of Atlanta Country Club for many years. Along with friends, he played golf courses all over the U.S. and was fortunate enough to play at St. Andrews, in Scotland.



Raul was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Jean Hernandez; and grandson, Sam Stolz. He is survived by his son, Steve Hernandez; daughters, Lynne McCallum, Monica McDonald (Matt), and Karen Stolz (Will); grandchildren, Alex McCallum, Courtney Epperson, Alec Stolz and Marina Hernandez; five great-grandchildren; brother, Edgardo Hernandez (Taty); and sister, Haydee Zayas. A small service will be held for immediate family members.



