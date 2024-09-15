HENRY, William



William C. Henry, age 99, passed away of September 2, 2024. Born in Atlanta, he graduated from Druid Hills High School, Duke University and Atlanta Law School. A Navy communications officer in World War II, he was recalled to active duty in 1951 and served at the National Security Agency during the Korean War.



In 1947, he joined Trust Company of Georgia (now Truist), where he spent his entire career, retiring in 1984. For eight years following retirement, he did credit quality consulting at various banks, primarily in the Midwest and in the Great Lakes region.



He then devoted the rest of his life to his family and golfing at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Despite having made three holes in one, he felt the highlight of his golfing career was in a 1973 pro-am event, where he played 18 holes with golfing great, Gary Player.



Son of the late Frank J., and Hilda B. Henry of Atlanta, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Paige Sullivan Henry; daughters, Carolyn (Mrs. Jay) Johnston of Lawrenceville, Kathryn (Mrs. Charlie) Kuntz of Lake Oswego, OR; and sons, Frank Joseph Henry of Huntsville, AL, and Robert Beggs Henry of Tulsa, OK; and several grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara H. DeBoer; his two sisters, Dorothy H. Granberry and Barbara H. Cleaveland. His remains were donated to the Emory University School of Medicine.



A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 2 PM, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Grove Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com