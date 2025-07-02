Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Gary Woodland chosen as final assistant captain for US Ryder Cup team

Gary Woodland will be going to his first Ryder Cup as an assistant captain for the American team
Gary Woodland reacts after making a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gary Woodland reacts after making a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 minute ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will make his first Ryder Cup appearance this year, announced Wednesday as the fifth and final assistant to U.S. captain Keegan Bradley for the matches at Bethpage Black.

Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson as U.S. assistants when the Americans try to win back the cup from Europe on Sept. 26-28.

The assistants could take on extra significance this year as Bradley decides whether to be the first playing captain since 1963. Bradley won the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, giving him more wins in the last year than any American except Scottie Scheffler.

Two months remain before the six players qualify, followed by six captain's picks.

“As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages,” Bradley said of Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. "He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Woodland's lone experience in team matches was playing in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, going 1-1-1 in another U.S. victory. Tiger Woods was a playing captain that year.

The Kansas native is favorite among players and a recent winner of the PGA Tour Courage award for having a lesion removed from his brain in September 2023 on a tract that caused unfounded fears.

Woodland was runner-up in the Houston Open this year and is No. 68 in the FedEx Cup.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

Padraig Harrington, left, high fives his caddie, Ronan Flood, after Harrington chipped in for a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round of the 45th U.S. Senior Open Championship Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/Colorado Springs Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Harrington's chip-in on 18 leaves him tied (again) with Hensby, Cink at US Senior Open

Power pair of Cink and Harrington tied along with Hensby heading into weekend at US Senior Open

Aldrich Potgieter, PGA Tour's youngest player and biggest hitter, leads Rocket Classic by 2 strokes

The Latest

FILE - Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley reacts during the second half of Game 1 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, April 19, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, file)

Credit: AP

Malik Beasley should be in high demand after a career season. Off-court issues are changing that

8m ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority strikes down 176-year-old abortion ban

12m ago

The Latest: Diddy convicted of prostitution offenses, not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering

13m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.