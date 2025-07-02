Gary Woodland chosen as final assistant captain for US Ryder Cup team

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will make his first Ryder Cup appearance this year, announced Wednesday as the fifth and final assistant to U.S. captain Keegan Bradley for the matches at Bethpage Black.

Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson as U.S. assistants when the Americans try to win back the cup from Europe on Sept. 26-28.

The assistants could take on extra significance this year as Bradley decides whether to be the first playing captain since 1963. Bradley won the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, giving him more wins in the last year than any American except Scottie Scheffler.