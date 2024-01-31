HENDERSON, Linda Steinkamp



Linda Steinkamp Henderson, an active member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, a shining example of a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



Born on July 21,1959 in Joliet, Illinois, Linda had an avid love for language. She earned her bachelor's degree in Languages, with a concentration in German after having been a foreign exchange student in Germany. Soon after, she put her training to good use as an Army military police officer and a member of the Chaplain's Corps stationed in Germany. Linda served her country honorably for eight years having been a Veteran of the Persian Gulf War in 1991.



Later in life, Linda married Herbert N. Henderson (deceased). She always said she had "married the man of her dreams, a blonde haired blue eyed man." Together they raised three beautiful children.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Albert and Ruth Steinkamp; her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Bessie McCaughey; her parents, Richard and Lucille Steinkamp; and her loving husband, Herbert N. Henderson.



Linda is survived by her three children, Steven Henderson (Lindsey); grandchildren, Kara, Mikhael, and Addison; Felicia Henderson (Carey); grandson, Bradley; and Joshua Henderson. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Debbie, Rick, Brenda, Rhonda, Sheila, Lisa, Laura; her nieces and nephews; and many cousins.



Services will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 12:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Ln., Canton, GA, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in memory of Linda to her local VFW Post 4180, P.O. Box 392463, Snellville, GA 30039.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com