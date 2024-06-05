HENDERSON, Bernard "Bud" Henkel



Bernard Henkel Henderson, Jr., "Bud" died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard H. Henderson and Isabel Spitler Henderson; and his wife of 53 years, Mary Stark Henderson.



Bud was born in Philadelphia, PA, on November 7, 1930. He attended John Bartram High School and graduated from Penn State University, where he played lacrosse, in 1953. After serving in the US Army, he married his college sweetheart Mary in 1957 and they started a family in Chestnut Hill, PA. His employer 3M transferred him to Atlanta in 1972 and they became active in their community in Dunwoody, GA. He had a long career at 3M before retiring in 1993.



He had a heart for service. He prepared taxes for the elderly at the Benson Senior Center and the Dunwoody Library, ministered to those in need through St. Vincent de Paul Society, worked on Habitat for Humanity, tended the garden at Brook Run Park community garden and volunteered at Scottish Rite Hospital. He and Mary were active members of All Saints Catholic Church. Bud was an avid tennis player and played competitively well into his 80's. He and Mary traveled extensively and they enjoyed spending time with their six children and 19 grandchildren.



He is survived by his children, Bernard (Bart) H. Henderson, III (Leslie), Georgann Lyons (David), Jenny Carter (David), Pete Henderson (Allison), Doug Henderson (Donna) and Mike Henderson (Charlotte); 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Henderson (Marge).



A celebration mass will be held Friday, June 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy Street, NW, Marietta, GA, at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, St Joseph Catholic Church.



