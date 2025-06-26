Barry Bonds will be getting a statue outside the Giants' ballpark, team CEO says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Barry Bonds will be getting a statue outside the San Francisco Giants' home stadium where he set baseball's career home run record, the team's CEO said Thursday.

Giants President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Baer was asked during a radio interview about a statue for Bonds, and he responded that it was “on the radar." But Baer didn't have any details of when that would happen.

“Barry is certainly deserving of a statue, and I would say should be next up,” Baer said during an appearance on San Francisco's 95.7 The Game. “We don’t have the exact location and the exact date and the exact timing. ... It's coming. All I can say is it's coming.”