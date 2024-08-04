Hauserman, William

HAUSERMAN, II, William Franklin



William Franklin Hauserman, II, "Bill" passed away peacefully on July 12, 2024, following a long and brave battle with cancer.



Bill was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio. When he was a teenager he and his family moved to Atlanta, where he graduated from North Fulton High School. He was a 1971 graduate of North Georgia College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science. While there, Bill commanded the Blue Ridge Rifles and was a member of Rex Fraternity (now known as Sigma Nu). Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Army in the Military Police Corps, achieving the rank of Captain. He later earned a master's degree in public administration from Pepperdine University.



In 1975, Bill married his college sweetheart, Joanne Thrasher. They settled in Decatur, where they lived for more than 40 years. Bill and Joanne recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.



Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill worked as a business consultant for Kepner-Tregoe for 17 years, traveling the country as well as overseas. He then worked for 22 years with longtime friend and business partner Vinny Amatulli at Application Solutions Group. Bill also taught English as a Second Language courses to refugees for eight years at Georgia Technical College.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, William Redding Hauserman and Mary Jones Hauserman, of Largo, Florida.



Bill is survived and loved by his wife, Joanne; his children, Philip Hauserman (Ashley), and Jill Young (Michael); and his grandchildren, Emma Hauserman, Henry Hauserman, and Dean Young.



The family thanks the medical communities of Northside and Emory for their compassionate care of Bill during his many visits as well as the Hospice and Personal Care nurses for their kindness during his last days.



A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Sunday, August 11, at 2 PM, at Decatur First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Dr. David Naglee and Reverend Frank Brock officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The DeKalb Library Foundation, Friends of Refugees, Decatur Emergency Assistance Ministry, Decatur Cooperative Ministry, or the Mission Fund of Decatur First United Methodist Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com