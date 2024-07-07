Harwell, Jane

HARWELL (Rodefeld), Jane



Jane Rodefeld Harwell, age 76, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. She grew up in College Park, GA. She attended College Park H.S., where she was a majorette and an academic standout. She went on to attend the University of Georgia, where she was a member of both Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and the flag core of the Dixie Redcoat Marching Band.



She met and married James Harwell, and relocated to Nashville. Jane was a proud mother and grandmother, who enjoyed playing tennis and golf, volunteering, and cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs. She loved to travel, garden, read, work puzzles, and enjoyed her time in her Florida Beach home. She was a true Southern lady who will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughters, Ashley Smith of Memphis, and Ginny Nichols of Franklin, TN; grandsons, Jack, Sam, Ben; and granddaughter, Lynlee; as well as her sister, Diane Rodefeld Stepp of Marietta, GA.



