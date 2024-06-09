Harrison, Edward

HARRISON, Jr., Edward



Edward "Ted" Hamilton Harrison Jr., 72, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was born to Edward "Eddie" H. Harrison Sr., and Mildred Gibson Harrison on August 18, 1951, in Annapolis, Maryland.



Ted honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Iwo Jima during the Vietnam War before embarking on a career in the mortgage and real estate industry. He relocated to Atlanta in 1983 and became a part of Citizens Mortgage.



Ted exchanged vows with Sally Blair on September 20, 1986, in Burlington, North Carolina, marking a significant chapter in his personal life.



Ted enjoyed a successful career at Citizens Mortgage, SunBelt, and Sun America Mortgage. He took great pride in partnering with and developing his team members, whom he regarded as his extended family. Ted found great joy in building and growing his business.



Apart from his profession, Ted enjoyed quail hunting, golfing, reading the newspaper, and spending time with his English Labradors named Gabby, Gracie, Daise Duke and Abby Rosa.



A subsequent passion was for the game of baseball which prompted regular attendance at Atlanta Braves games with his family. This interest ultimately inspired him to establish the Mount Vernon Presbyterian School Baseball program and take on coaching responsibilities at Morgan Falls in Sandy Springs.



Ted was a humble family man who cherished quality time with them in Atlanta and at his beach home in South Carolina.



Ted is survived by his wife, Sally Blair Harrison, of Atlanta, Georgia; his sons, Edward "Tripp" H. Harrison III (his wife, Krystal) of Louisville, Kentucky; Blair Harrison (his wife, Rachel) of Atlanta, Georgia; his granddaughter, Lily Blair Harrison; and his sister, Margaret Fox of Raleigh, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Center Foundation – ABI.





