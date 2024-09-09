Harris, Zollie

Obituaries

Zollie Harris, Sr., age 89, of Atlanta, GA, passed Saturday, August 31, 2024. Celebration of Life Services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 11 AM, in our chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. A viewing will be held today 10 AM until 6 PM, at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com. Family will receive friends between 3 PM to 6 PM.

