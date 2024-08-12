Obituaries

HARRIS, Debora C.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Debora C. Harris of Fairburn, Georgia, who departed this life on August 7, 2024. She is survived by her loving father, Charles N. Harris; her devoted stepmother, Anna Harris; and a host of cherished family and friends.

A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Debora's life will be announced at a later date. Please keep the Harris family, along with all who knew and loved Debora, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.

