Harris, Annie

1 hour ago

HARRIS, Annie L.

July 24, 1934 - April 4, 2024. Mrs. Annie L. Harris passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

