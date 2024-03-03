HARMS, David Lee



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Lee Harms, a beloved husband, father, and esteemed member of the corporate world, on February 26, 2024. Born in Elma, IA, on May 30, 1945, he was a passionate individual who touched the lives of many through his dedication and hard work.



David, a proud Vietnam veteran, pursued a successful career as a CEO in the technology industry, notably with Airlogica. His commitment to excellence and innovation set him apart, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of working with him. Prior to this, David served as Vice President of American Airlines and played a key role as a lead programming developer for Ramada Hotels.



His love for travel and exploring the world was unparalleled, with golf being a favorite pastime, as evidenced by his membership at the Atlanta Athletic Club for over two decades. A man of many talents and passions, David enjoyed the finer things in life, always seeking new experiences and cherishing every moment.



David is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Chandler) Harms; and his children, Michele Greengrass, Ryan Harms, Sean Harms, Jennifer McCoy, Jessica Schneider, and Chandler Harms. He also leaves behind several grandchildren. Their memories together and the legacy he leaves behind will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.



As we come together to commemorate David's life, let us remember the joy and wisdom he brought to all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace, his spirit forever guiding us with love and light.



