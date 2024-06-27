HARDNETT, Helen



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Helen Louise Berryhill Hardnett will be Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 12:00 Noon; Simpson Street Church of Christ, 800 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. A public viewing will be Friday, June 28, 2024 from 12:00 Noon-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. A wake service will begin at 7:00 PM in our chapel. Mrs. Helen Berryhill Hardnett of Lithia Springs, GA. passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2024, at her home. She graduated from Booker T. Washington in 1958 and Morris Brown College in 1962. Her 36 years of teaching experience includes Roberta, Manchester, Covington, and Douglas County Schools. She was a member of the Simpson Street Church of Christ and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Mr. Johnny Hardnett; three sons, Mr. Kerven Hardnett, Mr. Daryl (Patrika) Hardnett, Mr. Harold (Misty) Hardnett; one daughter, Mrs. Chenika (Robert) Jeffrey; six grandchildren, Jaylon, Robert II, Sydney, Jonathan, Jackson, and Quinn; one sister, Mrs. Elaine Greene; a host of other relatives and friends.





