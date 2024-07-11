HANSON, Sue



Sue Powers Hanson, age 83, died July 6, 2024, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Sue was born and raised in Griffin, Georgia, and married her high school sweetheart, George A. Hanson (predeceased). She worked for more than 18 years in the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, serving several campuses including Georgia Southern University, Dalton State College, West Georgia Technical College, and Chattahoochee Technical College.



Sue is survived by her children and their families, Todd Hanson and his wife, Cindy; Jill Hanson and her husband, Wilson Harris; two grandchildren, Jude and Ella; as well as her brother, Jim Powers and his family.



A memorial service will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Integrated Memory Care program at Emory University.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com