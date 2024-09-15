Hamlin, Mary Ann

HAMLIN (Costello), Mary Ann Teresa



Mary Ann Teresa (Costello) Hamlin died peacefully on September 12, 2024 at 86 years of age, surrounded by her loving family.



Mary Ann, the daughter of Mariellen and William H. Costello, was born on June 13, 1938 in Norfolk, Nebraska. She lived in Tilden, Nebraska until the age of 10 when her parents moved their family to Denver, Colorado in search of educational opportunities for her beloved brother Patrick. She attended St. Mary's Academy high school in Denver and, in the fall of 1956, Mary Ann entered the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, where she majored in Elementary Education and minored in Spanish. She graduated in 1960 and returned to Denver where she taught third grade for Gust Elementary School for three years.



Mary Ann met Ray Hamlin in Denver at Miller's Supermarket, where she worked during the summers, and where Ray shopped continuously after declaring that she was "the one" the first time he saw her. Mary Ann and Ray married June 15, 1963, and they welcomed four children in 5 1/2 years. Mary Ann stopped teaching so she could be at home to care for their young and growing family, as Ray's position in sales required much travel. Due to job transfers and advancements, they made eight moves in 15 years. The last one was to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1978. Mary Ann enjoyed new places and made good friends wherever the family lived. After settling in Atlanta, Mary Ann worked in the front office of the orthodontics practice of Dr. Ron Lorber and Dr. Barry Cohen for 27 years. Mary Ann loved people and enjoyed working with good friends and helping patients.



Mary Ann had a deep faith in God and a strong commitment to the Catholic Church. She enjoyed teaching CCD and distributing communion to the homebound, as well as being active for many years in the Marist Mothers Prayer Group. Despite life's challenges, she always considered herself blessed. Mary Ann fought off two bouts of cancer and remained in remission for years after each illness.



Mary Ann enjoyed playing tennis, especially ALTA league play where she achieved the A-level. She was also a talented bowler and spent some of her happiest days bowling on a league team with her mother. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, recitals, and activities of all kinds. One of her favorite pastimes was gardening. When she disappeared for a stretch, her family just needed to check the garden. Mary Ann shared her energy and talents as a volunteer extraordinaire, from organizing swim team concessions, to leading Brownies, to supporting various school, church and neighborhood groups and activities. She never turned away a visitor - strangers, friends and family alike.



Mary Ann was a deeply loving mom and a wonderfully devoted wife. Endlessly proud of her children, she was the HEART of the family and the engine of the Hamlin home. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray Hamlin; her daughters: Mary Jean Hamlin Fowler (Ward), Colleen Hamlin Goodhue (Tague), and Rosemary Hamlin Haly (Jeep), and her son, Christopher Hamlin (Catherine). She also leaves 10 grandchildren: Henry, Leo and Louisa Fowler; Bronte and Brighton Goodhue; Mariellen, William and Thomas Hamlin; and John and Christopher Haly. Mary Ann is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Costello Spence (Tom); her nephew, Colin Spence (Karen); her niece, Mariette Ambri (Mike); her sister-in-law, Jean Hamlin Fisher (Gene); and her nephew, Ken Fisher (Tammy). The last 18 years of Mary Ann's life were assisted and enriched by Helinah, her loving caregiver who, along with her husband Dan, became members of the family. Mary Ann also became very close to devoted caregivers, Latonia and Fran. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mariellen and William Costello; her sister, Rosemary Holtz; and her brother, Patrick Costello.



A funeral Mass will be conducted at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, Johns Creek, GA, at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2024. Following Mass, all are invited to an open-house reception at Saint Brigid until 1:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann requested that donations be made to Marist School www.marist.com/support-marist, or to the Missionaries of Charity (Sisters of Mother Teresa) at 995 Saint Charles Ave., Atlanta, Georgia 30306.



