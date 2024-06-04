Guthman, Margaret

GUTHMAN (Jones),



Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann (Jones) Guthman, was born in Gainesville, GA, on June 6, 1932, and began her new life in God's presence on May 31, 2024. Margaret is survived by her son, Dan Wall (Carol); nieces, Eileen Straw (Scott) and Cheryl Rogers (Art); great- nephews, Randy Straw (Jenn) and Charlie Rogers (Maggie); great-niece, Maggie Abercrombie (Griffin); sons, Rick Guthman (Libby), and Bill Guthman (Cheryl); grandchildren, Mae Guthman, and Michal Guthman. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and brother, Randall Jones (Evelyn).



Margaret grew up in Gainesville, GA, and graduated from Gainesville High School. After college, she worked for the Montag Company and the Norrell Corporation in Atlanta, where she was franchise operations manager. A consummate musician, Margaret was organist and pianist for many churches over the years. She played professionally most of her life and was always called on at social events to entertain.



Marrying the love of her life, Richard, in 1987, they enjoyed beach trips to their vacation home in Long Boat Key, FL. After years of primarily living in Buckhead, they retired to their lake house on Lake Chatuge. Richard and Margaret were avid supporters of Georgia Tech. In 1996, Richard (IE '56) started a piano competition at the school in her honor. In 2009, it became The Guthman Musical Instrument Competition, and is known internationally with competing instrument makers from all over the world.



Margaret loved her family and was always the host of family gatherings. She was a devoted Christian, read her Bible daily, and enjoyed reading and listening to Dr. David Jeremiah. She was a member of Sharp Memorial UMC in Hiawassee and was active there until her later years. Her love of friends, and service to others, will always be remembered. Hers was a life well lived and she will be greatly missed by all who had the joy of knowing her.



There will be a family graveside service at Arlington Memorial Chapel, on June 6. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition through the Georgia Tech School of Music, Sharp Memorial UMC in Hiawassee, or Samaritan's Purse.





