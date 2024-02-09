GROSSKREUTZ, Alvin



Alvin (Al) George Grosskreutz of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the age of 91. Al was born on February 17, 1932 in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he grew up on the family dairy farm with his parents, Gustav and Hilda, and 14 siblings until he began his military service in 1949 with the U.S. Air Force. After tour of duty ended, Al began working for Lockheed Aeronautical in Marietta, Georgia in 1955, where he continued his support to the Air Force by leading the field service responsibilities for the C-130 and C-141 aircrafts. He enjoyed traveling the world in support of these aircrafts, including living in Libya for four years, where he developed relationships that lasted his lifetime. Al retired from Lockheed in 1989 after 34 years with the Company.



In his retirement, Al was active in the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and enjoyed collecting and repairing antique clocks. He also restored antique cars and loved "digging in the dirt" taking care of his yard and growing tomatoes. Al was also an emeritus with the Freemasons.



Al was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; who passed in 2007; his parents, eight brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his brother, Dick Grosskreutz;, and his sisters, Shirley Matthews and Carol Fero; his daughters, Debbie Hunt and Gail Farnan, their husbands, Mark Hunt and Rob Farnan; and grandchildren, Heather Kampmann, Bill Hunt, Matt Farnan, Adam Farnan; and three great-grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephew; and three grandpuppies.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation service Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 2950 Cobb Parkway N, Kennesaw, Georgia from 1-3 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to support research activities related to Parkinson's Disease.



