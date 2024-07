GRAVES (Dodson), Evelyn "Toby"



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Evelyn "Toby" Graves on May 13, 2024. She was born September 1, 1937, in Tifton, GA.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Graves; and daughter, Sandi Ordner.



Surviving family members are her daughter, Dia Norton; and grandchildren, Taylor Norton, and Paul Charles Ordner.



Online condolences can be left at scottiedogs35@gmail.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com