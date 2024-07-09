Glover, William

GLOVER, Dr. William Norwood "Bill"



William Norwood Glover, D.D.S., of Atlanta, GA, passed away at home on June 17, 2024. Dr. Glover was born in Newnan, GA on June 1, 1950, to Howard C. Glover Jr., M.D. and Margaret T. Glover, both of Newnan. Dr. Glover attended schools in Newnan, graduating from Newnan High School in 1968. He then attended Emory University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, graduating in 1972. In 1976, Dr. Glover graduated from the Emory University School of Dentistry and began a 44-year practice in Buford, GA, retiring in 2020. Dr. Glover took pride in his practice and treated his patients with care and attention, many of whom were second generation patients by the time he retired. He especially valued his loyal staff; he often said they were like a second family. Dr. Glover loved his family and friends. His large family gave him plenty of material for stories that he delighted in sharing with family, friends, and patients. He was noted for his warm and friendly personality and was blessed with a hearty laugh. Dr. Glover particularly enjoyed gardening at home and was proud of the plants and flowers he grew, some taken from cuttings and bulbs from other family gardens. Travel and skiing were other favorite activities, and for many years he traveled annually to Switzerland for a skiing holiday. He also enjoyed classical music and opera, was a longtime subscriber to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and attended many productions of the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Although he rarely cooked, much preferring a fine dinner out, his famous cheese straws were the hit of every family gathering. Dr. Glover is survived by his sister, Harriett Glover McCune of Alexandria, VA; and his brothers, Howard C. Glover, III (Becky) of Lookout Mountain, TN and John T. Glover (Sandra) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his nephews, John C. McCune III of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, John T. Glover, Jr. (Merrilee) of Bozeman, MT, Howard C. Glover IV (Nicole) of Chattanooga, TN, Richard T. Glover of Chattanooga, TN, and Dr. Jeffrey B. Glover (Carrie) of Atlanta, GA.



There will be a private interment in the family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Glover's memory may be honored by contributions to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra or the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580.



