GILDER, John



Mr. John Frank Gilder, 86, of Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away November 6, 2023 at his home. A native and former resident of Atlanta, he had lived in Fernandina Beach for a number of years.



Mr. Gilder will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery, with military honors on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 1:30 PM.



OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS



